HUSKVARNA, Sept 25 Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna said on Thursday its North American
operations were running according to plan and had continued to
improve.
"There is nothing in the planning for next year that would
indicate a change. The nice improvement rate has continued",
Husqvarna Chief Executive Kai Warn told Reuters on the sidelines
of a day of briefings for analysts and investors.
Shares in the maker of lawnmowers, chainsaws and hedge
trimmers, which hit a more than three-year high of 56.65 Swedish
crowns in July, were down 0.6 percent at 52.50 crowns by 0813
GMT.
Warn said during the third quarter, the weather had been
somewhat cold in much of Europe but was near normal in North
America.
Park and garden products are mainly used during spring and
summer, which in the northern hemisphere means sales normally
peak in the second quarter.
Husqvarna's Americas division had an operating margin of
4.9 percent in the first half of the year, up from 3.5 percent
in the corresponding period of last year.
The European and the North American markets each represent
more than 40 percent of Husqvarna's total sales.
The company repeated its group operating margin target of at
least 10 percent over the business cycle.
