STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a smaller than expected adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter on Friday and said it expected a stable to slightly higher demand in the pre-season of 2016.

Adjusted operating losses at Husqvarna narrowed to 212 million crowns ($1.7 million) from a year-ago 265 million, beating a mean forecast for a 254 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm proposed a dividend of 1.65 crowns per share, in line with a median forecast in the poll.

The fourth quarter is Husqvarna's seasonally weakest and accounts for only roughly 15 percent of annual sales for the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers. ($1 = 127.0800 crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)