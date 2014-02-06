STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a bigger fourth-quarter operating loss than expected on Thursday but said signs of healthier economies in Europe and the United States could boost demand for its products ahead.

The company reported an operating loss of 308 million Swedish crowns ($47 million) versus a loss of 222 million seen in a Reuters poll and a loss of 348 million before items in the same quarter of 2012.

"In terms of demand, I am cautiously optimistic given the continued improvements in the U.S. economy and by the European indications of stabilisation," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

Link to report: r.reuters.com/vym66v

($1 = 6.5302 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)