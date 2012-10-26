STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Garden equipment maker
Husqvarna posted third-quarter operating profit below
market forecasts on Friday, and said it would prepare to reduce
its fixed cost base next year as the global conomic uncertainty
was set to continue.
Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of chainsaws,
trimmers lawn mowers and garden tractors rose to 182 million
Swedish crowns ($27.17 million) from a year-earlier 113 million
and against an average forecast for 191 million in a Reuters
poll.
"Looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing
their inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic
uncertainty is expected to continue for 2013," the company said
in a statement.