STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna reported a bigger fourth-quarter operating
loss than expected on Thursday but said signs of healthier
economies in Europe and the United States could boost demand for
its products ahead.
The company reported an operating loss of 308 million
Swedish crowns ($47 million) versus a loss of 222 million seen
in a Reuters poll and a loss of 348 million before items in the
same quarter of 2012.
"In terms of demand, I am cautiously optimistic given the
continued improvements in the U.S. economy and by the European
indications of stabilisation," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.
($1 = 6.5302 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)