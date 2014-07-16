STOCKHOLM, July 16 Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected rise in
earnings in its seasonally key second quarter but cautioned it
was coming up against tougher comparisons in the third quarter.
Operating profit at Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of
outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, rose to
1.38 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.02 billion to top
a forecast of 1.24 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
