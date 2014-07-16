STOCKHOLM, July 16 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna posted a bigger than expected rise in earnings in its seasonally key second quarter but cautioned it was coming up against tougher comparisons in the third quarter.

Operating profit at Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers, rose to 1.38 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.02 billion to top a forecast of 1.24 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)