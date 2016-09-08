STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Gardening equipment firm Husqvarna said on Thursday it would shift its focus more toward growing sales, as it reset its financial targets for the first time since listing a decade ago.

It set a target of annual net sales growth between 3 and 5 percent, saying it aimed to grow between 1 and 2 percentage points faster than the annual long term market growth rate of 2 to 3 percent.

"We are now taking our next step, which is to put stronger emphasis on profitable growth," CEO Kai Warn said in a statement.

Husqvarna retained its 10 percent operating margin goal.

Many analysts had foreseen the move after the company reached two out of three targets last year, while savings have pushed it closer to its operating margin goal, despite severe currency headwinds.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Daniel Dickson)