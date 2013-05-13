VIENNA May 13 Prices for mobile phone service
in Austria will stay under pressure even after Hutchison
Whampoa's takeover of Orange Austria cut the
number of rivals to three, the local boss of the Hong Kong-based
conglomerate told a newspaper.
"Austria has the lowest prices in Europe, competition has
been very intense. It will stay this way," Hutchison 3G Austria
head Jan Trionow told the Kleine Zeitung in an interview
published on Monday.
"I don't think prices could rise for the same service. The
trend will rather be that you will get better and better service
for similar prices," Trionow said.
Telekom Austria and Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile also battle for share in the cut-throat market of 8.4
million people.
Telekom Austria said last week it expected price competition
to intensify in its major markets, rather than diminish as had
been hoped by Austrian carriers.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)