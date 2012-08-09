VIENNA Aug 9 The telecoms arm of Hutchison launched an offer to give away Internet access in Austria, where it is seeking regulatory approval for a 1.3 billion-euro ($1.6 billion) takeover of its rival Orange Austria.

The bold move by the telecoms provider known for disruptive pricing in all its European markets comes as it seeks to demonstrate to regulators in Brussels that it would remain a force for competition even if it took over Orange Austria.

Hutchison 3G is giving away free SIM cards with 20 megabytes of free data per day - enough to visit three friends' pages on Facebook, read four long articles on Wikipedia, call up three news articles and more, the company said.

The European Commission is assessing whether Hutchison 3G's offer to open up its network to allow new entrants into the Austrian market would be a sufficient remedy for reducing the number of network operators to three from four.

Hutchison 3G is the smallest of Austria's operators, and Orange is the second-smallest. Together they would have market share of 22 percent, behind Telekom Austria's 46 percent and T-Mobile's 31 percent.

Jan Trionow, chief executive of Hutchison 3G Austria, said the carrier naturally hoped to win new customers with its latest offer, which will be backed with a significant television marketing campaign.

Those taking advantage of the offer will not be required to provide billing details, so run no danger of being charged automatically if they go over the 20MB daily limit, but will be presented with offers to sign up for a data plan.

"Of course, we hope that many people will have a need for more Internet," Trionow told a news conference.

To encourage those with no suitable device to get online, Hutchison 3G is offering cut-price Samsung tablets in connection with its Internet offer - at 299 euros for a Galaxy Tab 8.9 instead of the usual 399 euros.

Austria is one of Europe's most competitive markets for telecom pricing - Hutchison 3G's packages start at 4 euros per month for 1 gigabyte of data with no obligation to a minimum contract term.

It is the first country in which Hutchison 3G is launching a free Internet offer but Trionow said it was possible that others would follow if the initiative proved a success.

Hutchison 3G launched its offer in partnership with the Austrian Institute for Applied Telecommunications (OIAT), a non-profit organisation whose mission is to further the safe and effective use of information and communication technologies.

The two organisations said the initiative aimed to help the 1.4 million Austrians who did not yet use the Internet - almost one-fifth of the adult population - to get online.

The European Union has a 2015 goal of cutting the proportion of its citizens who are not on the Internet to 15 percent from 24 percent currently.

According to a study by Austria's broadcasting and telecoms regulator, the most common reason given by Internet refuseniks was not seeing any need to be online, followed by not having a computer, and a lack of knowledge about how the Internet works. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)