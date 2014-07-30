VIENNA, July 30 Austria's mobile carriers got a
go-ahead to re-use spectrum for third- and fourth-generation
services, enabling the two smaller players to compete better
with Telekom Austria.
The country's telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it had
approved the so-called refarming of frequencies that Hutchison
Whampoa and T-Mobile Austria had originally
acquired for second-generation networks.
The decision will allow Hutchison's Austrian telecoms unit,
Drei, to start rolling out a national fourth-generation LTE
telecoms network, with which it plans to reach over half the
population by the end of 2014, matching Telekom Austria.
"Now we can go forward as planned with our 4G rollout," a
Drei spokesman said by email.
The decision will also allow T-Mobile Austria to speed up
its rollout of LTE, which is about 10 times faster than
third-generation services.
T-Mobile now covers about 30 percent of the Austrian
population with LTE, and plans to reach 40 percent by the end of
the year.
Market leader Telekom Austria has 40-45 percent LTE coverage
now and aims for over 50 percent by the end of the year.
Drei lost out to Telekom Austria and Deutsche Telekom
T-Mobile in a costly spectrum auction last year, emerging with
none of the most valuable frequencies, making the refarming
especially important for it.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)