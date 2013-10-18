BRIEF-El Wadi Company for Touristic Investment Fy profit falls
April 13 El Wadi Company For Touristic Investment Sae
Oct 18 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
* Says has decided not to pursue a private sale of its ParkNShop business, to continue to implement accelerated growth strategy with focus in mainland China
* Says sale of ParkNShop by way of a private market transaction at this time won't deliver maximum value to shareholders
* Q1 net profit 7.1 million dinars versus 6.2 million dinars year ago