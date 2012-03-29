HONG KONG, March 29 Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest man, said on Thursday that his foundation would at least recoup its capital when Facebook Inc lists.

Li, who is a Facebook investor and is also chairman of Hutchson Whampoa, told a news conference that the foundation would not exit its investment in the popular social networking site completely and would hold on to the rest of the stake as a long-term investment.