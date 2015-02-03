JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesian telecoms company PT Indosat Tbk said on Tuesday that it could not comment on rumours that it is planning to acquire PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, part of Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa.

Indosat was responding to a question from the Indonesian stock exchange on a report about the possible deal published in Indonesia Finance Today on Jan. 30.

Local media had previously reported that the acquisition value might be up to 5 trillion rupiah ($395.26 million). Indosat was 65 percent-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo QSC as of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 12,650.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)