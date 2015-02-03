JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesian telecoms company PT
Indosat Tbk said on Tuesday that it could not comment
on rumours that it is planning to acquire PT Hutchison 3
Indonesia, part of Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa.
Indosat was responding to a question from the Indonesian
stock exchange on a report about the possible deal published in
Indonesia Finance Today on Jan. 30.
Local media had previously reported that the acquisition
value might be up to 5 trillion rupiah ($395.26 million).
Indosat was 65 percent-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo QSC as
of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 12,650.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)