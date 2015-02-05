JAKARTA Feb 5 The chief executive of PT Indosat Tbk said the Indonesian telecoms company is not in talks to acquire PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, part of Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa.

The Indonesian stock exchange had asked Indosat for a response to a report about the possible deal published in Indonesia Finance Today on Jan. 30. Indosat said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday that it was not in a position to comment on the rumours.

"I can confirm 100 percent that there has never been such a discussion. I don't know where the gossip started from," Indosat Chief Executive Officer Alexander Rusli told Reuters in a text message late on Wednesday.

Indosat was 65 percent-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo QSC as of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. Ooredoo declined to comment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Matt Smith in DUBAI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)