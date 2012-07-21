FRANKFURT, July 21 EU regulators will allow a
bid by Hongkong's Hutchison 3G to buy France Telecom's
Orange Austria if the new combined group permit other Austrian
operators to access its network, according to an Austrian daily
on Saturday, citing sources.
The online edition of Wirtschaftsblatt said the EU had
proposed to the new group, which operates under the '3' brand in
Austria, to make it possible for other rivals to operate as
so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).
It said the EU has asked various interested parties for
comment on its proposals, which included the interconnection
fees.
A spokeswoman for Hutchison 3G Austria declined comment.
Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, unveiled its
1.3 billion euros takeover plan in February.
The European Commission, which has been examining the
proposed acquisition since May, opened an in-depth investigation
last month and will make its decision by November 6.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Additional Reporting by Georgina
Prodhan in Vienna, editing by William Hardy)