FRANKFURT, July 21 EU regulators will allow a bid by Hongkong's Hutchison 3G to buy France Telecom's Orange Austria if the new combined group permit other Austrian operators to access its network, according to an Austrian daily on Saturday, citing sources.

The online edition of Wirtschaftsblatt said the EU had proposed to the new group, which operates under the '3' brand in Austria, to make it possible for other rivals to operate as so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

It said the EU has asked various interested parties for comment on its proposals, which included the interconnection fees.

A spokeswoman for Hutchison 3G Austria declined comment.

Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, unveiled its 1.3 billion euros takeover plan in February.

The European Commission, which has been examining the proposed acquisition since May, opened an in-depth investigation last month and will make its decision by November 6.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Additional Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna, editing by William Hardy)