(Adds European Commission spokesman's 'no comment')
FRANKFURT, July 21 EU regulators will allow a
bid by Hongkong's Hutchison 3G to buy France Telecom's
Orange Austria if the new combined group permits other Austrian
operators to access its network, an Austrian daily said on
Saturday, citing sources.
The online edition of Wirtschaftsblatt said the EU had
proposed to the new group, which operates under the '3' brand in
Austria, that it allow other rivals to operate as so-called
Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).
It said the EU had asked various interested parties for
comment on its proposals, which included the interconnection
fees.
A spokeswoman for Hutchison 3G Austria and a spokesman for
the European Commission declined comment.
Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, unveiled its
1.3 billion euro takeover plan in February.
The European Commission, which has been examining the
proposed acquisition since May, opened an in-depth investigation
last month and will make its decision by Nov. 6.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Additional Reporting by Georgina
Prodhan in Vienna and Phil Blenkinsop from Brussels; Editing by
William Hardy and Kevin Liffey)