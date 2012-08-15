VIENNA Aug 15 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison
is making "painfully slow" progress in persuading the
European Commission of its case to take over telecoms operator
Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business
case for the acquisition.
Hutchison's telecoms arm has agreed to open up its mobile
network in Austria to allow a new mobile operator to enter the
market, to allay concerns about reduced competition as a result
of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) merger.
But Hutchison's Managing Director Canning Fok said on
Wednesday the Commission was pushing the company to give better
terms to the other party, with which it has already signed a
deal, and added this demand was unacceptable.
"This is one step too far for the Commission," Fok told
journalists by telephone. "The remedies they're requiring are
unsustainable from our point of view."
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)