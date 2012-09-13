(Repeats to additional subscribers)
VIENNA, Sept 13 The European Commission has
objections to Hutchison Whampoa's agreed 1.3 billion
euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of France Telecom's Orange
Austria and will carry out a full investigation, Hutchison's
Austrian mobile chief said on Thursday.
Hutchison 3G Austria (H3G) had offered to open up its mobile
network to new competitors to assuage the Commission's concerns
about reducing the number of mobile network operators in Austria
to three from four.
"They nevertheless intend to issue a Statement of Objections
within the next week and to continue with the full Phase 2
investigation despite these considerable efforts on H3G's part,"
H3G Austria's Chief Executive Jan Trionow wrote in an email.
"We will analyse the Statement of Objections when received
and will want to work further with the Commission towards a
positive outcome," he wrote. "We are hopeful that the Commission
will shift its stance."
