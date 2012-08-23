VIENNA Aug 23 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison
Whampoa and the European Union have agreed the basic
principles of a competition concession that would allow
Hutchison's Austrian telecoms unit to take over Orange
Austria, Hutchison said.
Hutchison 3G, or "3" has proposed opening up its mobile
network to third parties, allowing new players to enter the
market if it succeeds in its deal to buy Orange Austria, which
would cut the number of operators in Austria to three from four.
"3 cannot reveal any details at the moment because the
process is still ongoing and confidential, but can confirm that
a model has been basically agreed with the Commission and is now
being tested in the market," it said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)