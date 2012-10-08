BRUSSELS Oct 8 The EU's antitrust chief said on
Monday Hutchison 3G would have to offer sufficient
concessions to ease regulatory concerns and allow clearance of
its bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria.
The European Commission, which oversees EU competition
policy, has expressed concerns that the planned 1.3 billion euro
($1.7 billion) deal would eliminate one of Austria's four main
telecoms providers.
"We have formally raised objections regarding this proposed
merger because of risks that higher concentration in Austria
might entail," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told
EU lawmakers. "I hope we will receive adequate remedies to
eliminate our concerns in this merger."
Almunia had last week questioned whether Hutchison 3G could
offer adequate remedies, signaling a possible veto.
Hutchison executives will make the case for the deal at a
private hearing with EU and national officials on Wednesday, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has offered to
open its network to rivals at cost price, but EU regulators want
more concessions before allowing the merger of Austria's third
and fourth largest operators.
Telekom Austria is the biggest player followed by
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile.