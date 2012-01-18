VIENNA Jan 18 Hutchison 3G's planned purchase of Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity firm is expected to be announced this week, Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt reported, estimating the deal at 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

The report came two days after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that France Telecom, which holds 35 percent of Orange Austria, hoped to finalise the sale in the coming days or weeks.

Austrian media have earlier said the deal would value Orange Austria, 65 percent owned by private equity firm Mid-Europa Partners, at around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) .

But Wirtschaftsblatt, citing a well-informed source for its report, put the figure at 1.4 billion euros.

Hutchison 3G, a unit of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, is already present in the Austrian market under the brand name '3'.

The deal would boost Hutchison from number four to number three in the Austrian market, behind T-Mobile and market leader A1.

The sale would be the second deal in an ongoing portfolio review at France Telecom, which is aimed at exiting low-growth mature markets and returning cash to shareholders.

An Orange Austria spokeswoman declined comment.

($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber. Writing by Fredrik Dahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)