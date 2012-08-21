BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces new regional structure for Business Banking Group
* Wells Fargo announces new regional structure for Business Banking Group
HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Tuesday one of its units and a subsidiary of the Li Ka Shing Foundation had terminated a deal to buy a stake in Israel's Partner Communications Co Ltd .
In a statement on Hutchison's website, the ports-to-telecom conglomerate said the two entities had terminated a deal to acquire an aggregate 75 percent stake in Scailex Corporation Ltd from Suny Electronics Limited. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of the share capital of Partner Communications.
For a statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday scaled back the Securities and Exchange Commission's power to recover ill-gotten profits from defendants' misconduct, handing Wall Street firms a victory and dealing another blow to the regulator's enforcement powers.