TEL AVIV/HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa said on Tuesday it had
ended a deal to regain control of Israel's second largest mobile
phone operator Partner Communications.
The conglomerate said on its website that one of its units
and a subsidiary of the Li Ka Shing Foundation had ended a deal
to acquire a 75 percent stake in Scailex from Suny
Electronic Inc. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of Partner.
According to Scailex, Hutchison cited several reasons for
cancelling the deal, including a substantial decline in
Partner's financial results in the second quarter.
"In addition, the buyers expressed concern that it would not
be possible to complete the purchase of the company's (Scailex)
bonds according to the conditions of the partial purchase offer
for the bonds given the adamant stance of the bondholders'
representatives against the offer," Scailex said in a statement.
Scailex has debts of $760 million, including $300 million
owed to Hutchison, much of it from buying Partner. Scailex was
seeking to repurchase about 50 percent of its outstanding
non-convertible bonds and the deal with Hutchison was
conditional on the success of the bond buyback.
The sale for $125 million in cash, announced in June, would
have put Hutchison back in charge of the telecoms company it
founded in 1997 but sold to Israeli holding company Scailex in
2009 for $1.38 billion.
Since the sale, Israel's mobile phone market has faced
cut-throat competition partly from de-regulation that has put
pressure on Partner's earnings and share price.
The Israeli government has forced mobile operators to slash
fees they charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit
fines for customers. It also issued new licences to create more
competition and lower prices.
Hutchison sold its Partner stake for $17.50 a share three
years ago. The Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $3.81 on Monday.
The Hong Kong company had also agreed to extend repayment of
the $300 million loan it made to Scailex under the original deal
by three years to April 2017.
Scailex said it could not at this time assess the impact of
the deal's termination on its business, results and securities.
