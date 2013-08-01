HONG KONG Aug 1 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, a ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, beat estimates by reporting on
Thursday a 24 percent rise in its first-half underlying profit
thanks to its expanding telecom and infrastructure businesses
overseas.
Excluding exceptional items and property valuations,
Hutchison's underlying profit totaled HK$12 billion ($1.6
billion) during the January-June period, up from a revised
HK$9.71 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
The result was better than the average forecast for an
underlying profit of HK$10.9 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll
of four analysts.
($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)
