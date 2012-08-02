* Hutchison H1 net down 78 pct due to one-off gain a year
earlier
* But H1 net, underlying profits beat forecasts
* Shares close down 1.15 before results announcement
* Li Ka-shing cautious on Hong Kong property market
By Donny Kwok and Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Aug 2 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, a ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, reported better-than-expected
first-half profits on Thursday after acquisitions boosted its UK
earnings and retail sales posted healthy growth in Asia.
Li, nicknamed "superman" by local media for his deal-making
savvy, might be eyeing further investments in Europe as the
region's economic woes drive down asset prices, analysts say.
His company already plans to acquire France Telecom's
Orange Austria and UK gas company Wales and West
Utilities, and has signalled interest in buying a stake in
Britain's Manchester Airports Group.
"If the European and U.S. situation stays at current
conditions, then the Hutchison and Cheung Kong group of
companies will continue to grow over the next five years," Li
told a news conference.
Hutchison's net profit totalled HK$10.21 billion ($1.3
billion) in January-June, down from HK$46.3 billion a year
earlier when it booked a hefty one-off gain after spinning off
some port assets, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
The result beat the average forecast for a net profit of
HK$9.39 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.
Excluding exceptional items and property valuations,
Hutchison reported an underlying profit of HK$9.83 billion for
the first half, higher than analysts' average forecast of
HK$9.17 billion and up from HK$8.715 billion posted a year
earlier.
HUSKY, VODAFONE HUTCHISON A DRAG
Hutchison's businesses span from commercial properties in
Hong Kong and China to telecommunications in Britain and energy
in Canada.
In telecommunications, Hutchison competes with Britain's
biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere -- a joint
venture of France Telecom SA's Orange and Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile. It also competes with Telefonica SA's
O2 and Vodafone Group Plc.
The company said its subsidiary Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings received a profit contribution from its
recently acquired British utility Northumbrian Water Group,
while it also benefited from investments in other UK utilities.
Although Europe's economic conditions were dire, Hutchison
said it managed to post strong growth in its retail sales in
Asia, where it expanded the number of its stores.
But the performance of Husky Energy in Canada and
Vodafone Hutchison -- its telecom joint venture in Australia --
disappointed in the first half. Husky Energy's output was hit by
maintenance work, while Vodafone Hutchison's loss widened.
Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group, noted shares
of some Hong Kong blue-chip companies that have reported
forecast-beating earnings have failed to hold up due to weak
market sentiment.
"Hutchison and Cheung Kong may follow a similar path as
investors are still not convinced of a better second half,
especially Hutchison has quite a big exposure in Europe."
Shares of Hutchison fell 1.15 percent to HK$68.60 prior to
the results, while the Hang Seng Index declined 0.66
percent. Hutchison shares have risen 5.5 percent so far this
year, compared with a 6.8 percent decline in the benchmark
average.
LI CAUTIOUS ON HONG KONG REAL ESTATE
Separately, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Hong
Kong's second-biggest property developer and which holds a
controlling stake in Hutchison, posted a 54 percent decline in
first-half profit to HK$15.46 billion.
Cheung Kong property sales decreased in the first half
compared with the same period last year due to a reduced number
of developments, it said in a separate statement.
Profit before investment property revaluation and the impact
of Hutchison Whampoa was down 9 percent at HK$7.6 billion, it
said.
"We will not decrease investments in Hong Kong property, but
the market will be relatively tough," said Li, who is also
chairman of Cheung Kong.
Li struck a cautious note about Hong Kong real estate, where
the government has pledged to bring prices under control and
increase supply.
Danie Schutte, an analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, said
the property business booked more sales in the first half of the
year than expected.
"It's a good number," he said. "They surprise you in the
first half and they might surprise you in the second half."