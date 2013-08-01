* H1 underlying profit $1.6 billion
* Company says uncertainty to remain in H2
* Sees signs of stabilisation in major economies
* Raises interim dividend to HK$0.60, first hike since 2011
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, August 1 Ports-to-telecoms
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, owned by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, reported on Thursday
better-than-expected first-half profits, buoyed by a solid
performance in European infrastructure and telecoms investments.
Li, nicknamed "Superman" by local media for his deal-making
savvy, plans to exit the mature Hong Kong supermarket business
to focus on investing in European infrastructure and telecom
assets as global economic woes drive down prices, analysts said.
"Whilst uncertainty will remain a challenge for the second
half of 2013, major economies are showing signs of stabilisation
and gradual recovery," Li said in a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
Hutchison said it would not hold a news conference after the
earnings announcement. The company did not give a reason for the
rare cancellation.
Hutchison, which operates in more than 52 countries, said
despite difficult conditions in many of the economies in which
it operates, its overall business achieved solid growth with the
exception of its joint venture Vodafone Hutchison Australia.
In the first six months, the company posted an underlying
profit of HK$12 billion ($1.6 billion), up from a revised
HK$9.71 billion a year earlier. The result, which excludes
exceptional items and property valuations, beat the average
forecast for an underlying profit of HK$10.9 billion in a
Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.
Hutchison proposed an interim dividend of HK$0.60 per share,
up from HK$0.55 in the same period last year. It was the first
time the company has increased the interim dividend payout since
2011.
As part of its efforts to focus on growing its core
business, Hutchison said in mid-July it was conducting a
strategic review of its Hong Kong supermarket chain, ParknShop,
with an asking price of up to $4 billion.
Industry analysts expect Hutchison to move its focus to
China's health and beauty business, which was the highest
earnings growth contributor in the company's retail sector and
accounted for about one-fourth of its EBITDA in 2012.
Overseas infrastructure and telecommunications businesses
were the major drivers behind the solid performance, a trend
that is likely to persist for the rest of the year, analysts
said.
"Europe was a drag on investor sentiment on Hutch in 2012;
thus, an improvement in European macro should translate to
positive investor sentiment on the stock," UBS said in a report
before the earnings announcement.
Hutchison's unit, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
, last week posted a 10 percent rise in net profit and
said it expected growth to continue, boosted by the operations
of Power Assets and UK Power Networks.
Analysts said a growing customer base in its telecom
businesses in Britain and Austria also helped boost growth.
Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil
company which is controlled by Li, also reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as production rose and the
company realized higher prices.
Separately, property conglomerate Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, which holds a controlling stake in Hutchison, posted
a 13 percent fall in first-half net profit to HK$13.4 billion
($1.73 billion) as cooling measures imposed since last October
took a toll.
Hutchison's shares have risen 8.4 percent so far this year,
beating a 2.5 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.