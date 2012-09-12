HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hutchison Whampoa
owner Li Ka-shing and Samsung Electronics Co
Chairman Lee Kun-hee, two of the richest men in Asia and among
the biggest names in telecoms, met for the first time to discuss
ways to deepen ties, especially in handset and network
operations.
The news comes weeks after Li's mobile carrier Hutchison 3G
(UK) signed up Samsung Electronics to provide infrastructure
equipment in Britain, marking the South Korean company's first
foray into the European market.
The talks, which took place on Tuesday at Li's Cheung Kong
Group headquarters in the heart of Hong Kong's financial
district, also touched on ways to expand the groups' cooperation
to broader areas, Samsung Group said in a statement, adding that
it was the first time the two top executives had met.
Samsung Group is the parent of Samsung Electronics, the
world's top technology firm by revenue.
Ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, owned by
Li -- Asia's richest man -- confirmed the news.
The meeting was attended by Samsung corporate strategy chief
Choi Gee-sung and Lee Jae-yong, the chief operating officer at
Samsung Electronics and son of chairman Lee. Chairman Lee is
also South Korea's wealthiest person.
Victor Li, the elder son of octogenarian Li and executive
vice chairman of Hutchison Whampoa, was also present.
Samsung Group presides over more than 80 companies,
including its flagship, Samsung Electronics, while Li's group
controls global telecom operator Three Group.
In telecommunications, Hutchison competes with Britain's
biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere -- a joint
venture of France Telecom SA's Orange and Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile. It also competes with Telefonica SA's
O2 and Vodafone Group Plc.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong; Additional
reporting by Miyoung Kim in Seoul; Editing by Chris Gallagher)