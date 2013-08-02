HONG KONG Aug 2 Shares of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, jumped as
much as 3.5 percent on Friday to their highest in two years
after it posted earnings above forecasts for the first half of
2013.
Stocks in the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate rose to HK$90.8
per share, the highest since August 2011. That compared with a
0.66 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at
0140 GMT.
Shares of the Li-controlled Cheung Kong (Holdings)
also gained 1.5 percent, their highest in more than two months.
Hutchison reported better-than-expected first-half profits
on Thursday, buoyed by a solid performance in European
infrastructure and telecoms investments.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)