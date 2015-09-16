LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's competition authority
is considering weighing into Hutchison Whampoa's bid
for Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 UK, a deal that
would cut the number of network operators to three and which was
submitted for approval by the European Union's competition
regulator last week.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on
Wednesday it would seek views from the industry on whether the
merger would substantially lessen competition in the British
mobile market.
If the CMA decides it could damage competition, it could ask
the European Commission, the EU regulator, for the right to
refer it back to the CMA for an in-depth investigation.
The European Commission had said last week it would decide
by Oct. 16 whether to clear the deal, which would make
Hutchison's Three UK business the second biggest network
operator behind EE and ahead of Vodafone.
Meanwhile the UK authorites are proceeding with the vetting
of a separate $20 billion deal for BT, owner of the
country's biggest fixed line network, to acquire EE from its
current owners Orange and Deutsche Telekom.
Last week the prospects of the O2 and Hutchison merger
getting approved were thrown into doubt after European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager effectively blocked
a plan by TeliaSonera and Telenor to combine
forces in the Danish market because it would have reduced the
number of operators there to three from four.
The CMA said given the short amount of time it had to make
any request to the Commission, any representations should be
received by Sept 24.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)