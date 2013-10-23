BRIEF-Rapid7 expects its Q1 revenue to be at or above high end of its prior guidance
* Expects its Q1 2017 revenues to be at or above high end of its prior guidance range of $42.6 to $44.0 million - SEC filing
BRUSSELS Oct 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to open a lengthy investigation into Hutchison Whampoa's bid for Telefonica's Irish unit unless Hutchison offers concessions to sooth competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka Shing, announced the 780-million-euro ($1.07 billion) offer for Telefonica's 02 Ireland unit in June, its latest deal to build up a presence in Europe.
The European Commission, which is now taking a preliminary look into the deal, expressed concerns about the deal to Hutchison officials at a meeting on Tuesday, the sources said.
"Concerns were expressed at the state of play meeting," one of the people said.
Hutchison has until Nov. 6 to offer concessions. Failure to do so will trigger an in-depth investigation that could take up to five months.
* MOU is not expected to contribute to Mtouche group’s earnings for financial period ending 30 june 2017