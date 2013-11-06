* EU decision due by March 24
* Along with Germany deal, Ireland is key test case
* Hutchison says remains confident deal will be approved
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 European antitrust regulators
will investigate whether Hutchison Whampoa's $1
billion bid for Telefonica's unit in Ireland will
reduce competition in the country's mobile market, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
The move will put pressure on Hutchison to offer concessions
such as spectrum sales or making it easier for rivals to access
its network, to ease the regulatory concerns.
Along with another review of a much larger deal in Germany
in which Telefonica aims to buy smaller rival KPN's E-Plus
, Hutchison's Ireland deal is seen by investors and
telecom executives as a key test of whether European regulators
are softening their stance on mergers in the sector.
If they are cleared without major concessions, bankers
predict further consolidation to reduce the number of European
operators and help the sector return to growth after years of
shrinking sales and regulatory pressure.
Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, announced the 780-million-euro ($1.05
billion) offer for Telefonica's 02 Ireland unit in June to
strengthen its position in Europe.
It also owns mobile carriers, which market services under
the brand name 3, in five other European countries.
Reuters reported on Oct. 23 that the Commission would open
an in-depth investigation into the acquisition.
The European Union competition authority, which held a
preliminary review of the deal in the last month, said the deal
may have a negative impact on rivals and lead to higher prices.
"The Commission has concerns that the transaction would
remove an important competitive force and change the merged
entity's incentive to exert significant competitive pressure on
the remaining competitors," it said in a statement.
The acquisition would quadruple the market share of
Hutchison's subsidiary, 3 Ireland, to 37.5 percent, behind
market leader Vodafone.
Hutchison said the decision to open an extended inquiry
"does not in any way prejudge the final outcome of the
Commission's review" and that it was "confident that the merger
will be approved".
The Commission said it would decide by March 24.