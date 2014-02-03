DUBLIN Feb 3 EU competition regulators have
issued a list of concerns to Hutchison Whampoa over
its $1 billion deal to take over Telefonica's O2
Ireland business, Hutchison said on Monday.
Regulatory reviews of the Irish merger and another in
Germany are viewed by the mobile industry as critical in
determining whether the European Commission will allow deals
that reduce the number of players in a national
market.
The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the 780
million euro ($1 billion) bid by Hutchison's 3 Ireland for O2
Ireland two months ago, sources told Reuters last week.
The Hutchison subsidiary said that it had received a
statement of objections from the European Commission. It
declined to give details but said it is confident that it can
convince the Commission of the "pro-competitive benefits of the
proposed acquisition".
The deal for Telefonica's mobile business in Ireland would
quadruple Hutchison's share of the Irish market to 37.5 percent,
behind market leader Vodafone's 39.4 percent but ahead
of rival Meteor's 19.7 percent.
The EU watchdog has set an April 24 deadline for its
decision. It can extend the review depending on when Hutchison
submits concessions.