BRUSSELS May 6 European Union competition
regulators will decide by June 20 whether to clear Hutchison
Whampoa's $1 billion offer for Telefonica's
02 Ireland mobile phone business after receiving further details
about the Hong Kong-based group's concessions.
The European Commission last month halted its scrutiny of
the deal pending additional information from Hutchison.
Controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, the company is
seeking to boost its position in Europe where it operates in six
national mobile markets, including Ireland with its Three
business.
Taking over O2 Ireland will make Hutchison Ireland's second
biggest mobile operator behind Vodafone VOD.L, but it has raised
fears that a reduction in the number of network operators from
four to three could lead to higher consumer prices.
The June 20 deadline was published on the Commission website
on Tuesday.
The deal is seen as crucial for the telecoms industry, which
is looking to consolidation as a means to improve margins but
tough concessions demanded by EU regulators in return for
clearing mergers could dampen the appetite for further mergers.
Hutchison submitted a package of concessions in March after
the EU competition authority expressed concerns about the
reduction of mobile operators in Ireland as a result of the
deal.
Sources with knowledge of the case said the company is ready
to cede spectrum and customers to a smaller rival for free and
to continue a network-sharing agreement with competitor eircom's
subsidiary Meteor, the third biggest operator in Ireland.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)