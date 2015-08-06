MILAN/PARIS Aug 6 Vimpelcom and
Hutchison agreed to combine their Italian mobile
operations in a 50-50 joint venture in a long-awaited deal to
consolidate Europe's fourth-largest telecom market.
The companies promised that the deal would deliver cost
savings worth more than 5 billion euros, most of which would
come from combining the two mobile networks.
The new company would have more than 31 million mobile
customers and 2.8 million fixed-line customers, they said in a
joint statement on Thursday.
It will compete with Telecom Italia and Vodafone
in a market reduced to three players if regulators
approve the deal.
"The combined entity will have significant footprint and the
deal will accelerate innovation and investment in Italy since
the joint venture will be better positioned to compete,"
Vimpelcom CEO Jean-Yves Charlier said at a news conference.
The companies expect the deal to close in 12 months if
antitrust authorities wave it through.
Maximo Ibarra, the current chief executive of Vimpelcom's
Italian unit called Wind, will lead the new entity.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Leila Abboud; editing by Jason
Neely)