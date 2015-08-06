MILAN Aug 6 Vimpelcom and Hutchison
are likely to consider a floatation of their Italian
mobile phone joint venture in the future, a source close to the
matter said on Thursday.
"They will evaluate with great attention a possible IPO,"
the source said. "It's also a way to recover liquidity."
Vimpelcom declined to comment, while Hutchison could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian
mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the
number of players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to
three from four.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; additional
reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Emilio Parodi)