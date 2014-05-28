(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters ".2" in paragraph
* Will have to sell up to 30 pct of merged unit's network
capacity
* Telefonica's German deal could be set similar conditions
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, May 28 Hong Kong-based Hutchison
Whampoa got the approval of the European Union's
competition authority on Wednesday for its $1 billion bid for
Telefonica's Irish mobile business in a case that could
set the regulatory tone for Telefonica's bigger pending German
merger deal.
Approval of the Hutchison takeover and Telefonica
Deutschland's $12 billion bid for Dutch firm KPN's
German subsidiary E-Plus, could open the way to further
consolidation in a sector struggling with its fifth year of
declining revenue and the need to upgrade networks for
high-speed broadband.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, is
strengthening its position in Europe, where it operates in six
countries. It already has the fourth-largest mobile network in
Ireland with 3 Ireland and is now adding the second-biggest
operator O2 Ireland, though it will remain behind market leader
Vodafone.
The European Commission said approval was conditional on
Hutchison selling up to 30 percent of the merged company's
network capacity to two mobile virtual network operators
(MVNOs), which use the networks of other companies to offer
telecoms services.
Sources have told Reuters that Hutchison is now in talks
with European cable operator Liberty Global to help
the U.S.-listed company become an MVNO in Ireland.
Hutchison will also have to divest five blocks of mobile
frequencies in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands at a
later stage to the MVNOs should they aim to set up their own
network, and continue a network-sharing agreement with Ireland's
third-biggest operator, eircom.
"It is essential that healthy competition is preserved in
mobile telecoms markets. The commitments offered by Hutchison 3G
ensure that Irish consumers will continue to enjoy these
benefits," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
Hutchison's 3 Ireland welcomed the EU clearance.
"It leaves 3 optimally positioned to become the No.1 player
by providing the best value and service to our customers,"
Chief Executive Robert Finnegan said in a statement.
Reuters reported on May 16 that the deal would be cleared by
the European Commission with conditions.
Almunia, who is now examining Telefonica's bid to
buy E-Plus, told reporters that he would probably decide on the
case before the Commission's July 10 deadline.
The outcome could mirror that of the Hutchison deal,
telecoms industry lawyer David Cantor said.
"That the Commission does not appear to have insisted on the
presence of a fourth mobile network operator (MNO) from day one
suggests a similar solution may be found in Germany," he said.
Sources familiar with the matter have said Telefonica
Deutschland is now talking to several German MVNOs on leasing up
to 30 percent of the network capacity of the merged company,
among other concessions.
(Editing by David Goodman, Greg Mahlich)