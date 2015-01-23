HONG KONG Jan 23 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
group finance director Frank Sixt said on Friday the
company is in talks with private equity firms among others to
offer a minority stake in its planned bid for Telefonica's
British unit O2.
Earlier, Hutchison confirmed that it was in exclusive talks
to buy O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion) as
Asia's richest Li Ka-shing makes his biggest bet to consolidate
his European telecommunications operations..
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will be
funded using a 6 billion pounds bank loan, Sixt told reporters.
He added the group was reasonably confident of securing
European regulatory approval for the transaction.
($1 = 0.6671 pounds)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas)