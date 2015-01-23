HONG KONG Jan 23 Trading in shares of tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd halted on Friday morning, according to the Hong Kong bourse. It gave no further details on the suspension.

Hutchison Whampoa is set to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 in a deal valued at more than 10 billion pounds ($15 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Asia's richest man makes one of his biggest bets yet to revamp his European telecoms business. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)