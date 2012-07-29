VIENNA, July 29 Hutchison Whampoa is
hopeful of a decision within weeks on its intended takeover of
Orange Austria, and may seek a review of the European
Union process if the deal is not approved, its managing director
said on Sunday.
"At the end of three weeks, there can be a decision,"
Canning Fok told journalists in Vienna. "We will seek a judicial
review of the whole process if this doesn't go through... We
will seek clarification."
Hutchison argues that merging the two smallest mobile
operators in Austria will create a better environment for
consumers by giving the new, bigger company more scope to invest
in services and a faster, fourth-generation network.
"I am at a loss to understand why we have to go to phase
two," Fok said of the European Union's decision to launch an
in-depth investigation of the proposed 1.3 billion euro ($1.6
billion) deal.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)