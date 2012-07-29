* Sees EU decision at the end of three weeks
* Has signed MVNO deal
* Merged company will be smallest player in Austria
VIENNA, July 29 Hutchison Whampoa is
hopeful of a decision within weeks on its intended takeover of
Orange Austria and may seek a review of the European
Union process if the deal is not approved, its managing director
said on Sunday.
"At the end of three weeks, there can be a decision,"
Canning Fok told journalists in Vienna. "We will seek a judicial
review of the whole process if this doesn't go through... We
will seek clarification."
Hutchison argues that merging the two smallest mobile
operators in Austria will create a better environment for
consumers by giving the new, bigger company more scope to invest
in services and a faster, fourth-generation network.
The merged company would still be the smallest player in
Austria, with a share of 22 percent, behind Telekom Austria
and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile.
The Austrian market is fiercely competitive, with four
operators vying with each other in the country of 8.2 million
people.
"I am at a loss to understand why we have to go to phase
two," Fok said of the European Commission's decision to launch
an in-depth investigation of the proposed 1.3 billion euro ($1.6
billion) deal.
Fok said Hutchison had signed a deal to allow another player
to enter the Austrian market as a mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) using Hutchison's network if the Orange merger
was approved - and said the offer was open to other potential
new entrants.
"We signed with an MVNO and in fact we gave him quite a good
deal so that when we come in there will be another player in the
market to overcome the theoretical worry of the Commission," he
said. "I just hope the regulator can come to a common sense
decision and not a political decision."
He added that a stronger player, which would result from the
Orange merger, would be able to afford to build a faster,
fourth-generation network and would set about doing so within
months.
Hutchison 3G Austria Chief Executive Jan Trionow said such a
network could be built in about two years, after the necessary
spectrum auctions and reforming of existing spectrum took place.
Fok said the Austrian regulator, which is investigating a
proposed sale by Orange of its Austrian discount brand Yesss! to
Telekom Austria that is linked to the Hutchison-Orange merger,
was proving more sympathetic than Brussels.
He repeated that the Hutchison-Orange merger was dependent
on the Yesss! sale going through, because it will strengthen
Orange's weak balance sheet by 390 million euros.
"I was told that the Austrian side is much more receptive,"
Fok said.
He added that Hutchison had no intention of exiting Austria
if the merger failed, having spent 10 years getting to the point
of breakeven in 2011, nor did he want to exit any other European
markets. "I would like to do more consolidation," he said.
Hutchison 3G is typically the smallest player with the
keenest pricing in the European markets in which it operates,
and Fok said the current harsh economic climate was favouring
his company, as customers searched harder for good deals.
Fok said Hutchison would be conservative with its cash,
being keen to preserve its credit rating of A. The company
recently made an acquisition in Britain's gas infrastructure
market but almost immediately issued new shares of $300 million.
Fok added that Hutchison was "very interested" in buying a
stake in Britain's Manchester Airports Group, for which it has
been reported to be shortlisted. He declined to elaborate.
In its home continent of Asia, Fok said Hutchison's business
was "going strong. Obviously it is slower than last year."
He said the conglomerate's container business was growing
and the property business was "OK". He declined to give details
ahead of the group's reporting earnings next week.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
