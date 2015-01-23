HONG KONG Jan 23 Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Friday it had entered into exclusive talks to buy Telefonica's > British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion).

Hutchison, which already operates the Three Mobile network in Britain, agreed to pay an indicative price of 9.25 billion pounds, the company said in a securities filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company said it would add another 1 billion pounds in "interest sharing payments" should the combined business reach certain cash flow targets. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Alex Richardson)