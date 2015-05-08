* Deal could grow by $500 mln to meet more Telefonica
payments
* GIC, CPPIB to each invest 1.1 bln pounds
* Hutchison's shares rise 2.1 pct
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 8 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
said it plans to sell a one-third stake in its British mobile
phone business for $4.3 billion to five investors - a move that
will help the Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms group fund its boldest
bet in Europe yet.
Hutchison, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, agreed in
January to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 for
nearly $15.4 billion and merge it with its UK subsidiary to
create the top mobile operator in the country.
Singapore's GIC Pte and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board both said they will each pour 1.1 billion
pounds ($1.7 billion) into the deal.
The other investors are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA and
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages public and
private sector pension funds and insurance funds, Hutchison said
in a securities filing. Their investments were not disclosed.
The deal value could grow by nearly $500 million if the O2
mobile phone business meets performance targets, Hutchison
added.
The Hong Kong conglomerate took on a 6 billion pound bank
loan to finance the purchase of the O2 UK business and had
flagged that it was talking with private equity firms and other
investors for a minority stake in the business.
Hutchison's shares were up 2.1 percent in early morning
trade, compared with a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng index.
($1 = 0.6461 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)