HONG KONG Nov 27 Carl Huttenlocher,
former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge
Capital, received an asset management licence on Friday to start
operations in Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) website showed on Sunday.
The licence for Huttenlocher's much-anticipated hedge fund
Myriad Asset Management had been delayed because of a review by
the regulator after an anonymous complaint.
Myriad had been expected to start trading with a little more
than $300 million initially in September and was expected to
raise more than $1 billion early next year after opening to
external investors, two sources told Reuters in
July.
Huttenlocher, who quit Highbridge Capital in March, managed
Highbridge's Asia-focused fund, which once had about $2 billion
in assets under management.
