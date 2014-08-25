BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
Aug 25 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd
* Says unit Koko Nor Corporation unscathed after earthquake hit Napa county on Sunday, company operating normally
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p7zJhU
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei