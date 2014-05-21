FRANKFURT May 21 HVB, the Munich-based banking
unit of Unicredit will seek to raise bonus levels to
double the size of bankers' fixed salaries, a spokeswoman for
the German lender said on Wednesday.
HVB will seek approval for the step at the company's annual
general meeting on June 2, the spokeswoman said, adding that it
was to bring remuneration policies into line with those at
Unicredit.
Germany's Frankfurter Rundschau was first to report on the
bonus increase plans.
European rules say bankers' bonuses cannot exceed the annual
fixed salary unless shareholders approve such a move.
UniCredit reported a 14 billion euro ($19 billion) loss for
2013, but swung back to profit in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)