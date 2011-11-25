KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Financial group Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd has not considered a merger with Alliance Financial Group Bhd, a senior executive of Hwang-DBS told the Business Times newspaper, quashing media speculation about such a move being imminent.

"So far the board has not deliberated on the possibility of any merger and we will take market conditions as a cue," Hwang-DBS director Eric Ang was quoted by the paper as saying.

The Star newspaper had reported on Wednesday that the financial groups were considering a merger or combining some of their units, and Singapore's DBS Group, which owns 28 percent of Hwang-DBS, was a key player in the talks.

"The current state of our partnership is already working very well," Business Times quoted Ang as saying, referring to talk that DBS was driving the merger.

Alliance had said in July that it was not seeking a merger partner, and that it could find a niche to operate in despite the increasingly competitive market.

Malaysian banks are expected to see a second round of mergers as the authorities encourage consolidation to create larger lenders that can grab regional market share.

Alliance and Hwang-DBS shares both closed up 2 percent at 3.53 ringgit and 2.40 ringgit, respectively, on Thursday. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)