KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
HONG KONG, July 31 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , a retail-to-telecoms group owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, posted a 13 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, beating analyst estimates, thanks to its growing European telecom and retail businesses.
Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison's underlying profit totalled HK$13.52 billion ($1.74 billion) for January-June, up from HK$12.01 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.
The result was slightly higher than the average forecast for an underlying profit of HK$13 billion, according to an average forecast by five analysts.
Including profits from the disposal of investments and property revaluation, profit attributable to shareholders jumped 129 percent to HK$28.44 billion from HK$12.398 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 2 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row