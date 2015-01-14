BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 Hisense Electric Co Ltd
* Says to sell 12.12 percent stake in Hisense Finance Co for 195.3 million yuan ($31.52 million)
