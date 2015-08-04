(Adds buyback, details)

Aug 4 Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its owned and leased hotels and a loss from its hospitality ventures, sending its shares down more than 3 percent in early trading.

The company also authorized the repurchase of an additional $400 million common stock. (1.usa.gov/1E687wS)

As of July 31, the company had about $475 million remaining under an earlier program.

Revenue from the company's owned and leased hotels fell 8.8 pct to $540 million in the quarter, contributing more than half of its total revenue.

The company, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family, said earnings in the second quarter were hurt by a $23 million loss from unconsolidated hospitality ventures.

Hyatt's revenue per available room (RevPAR) at its owned and leased hotels open at least one year rose 1.5 percent. On a constant dollar basis, the metric would have risen 4.8 percent.

RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

"We expect operating performance at our hotels in the United States to remain strong from continued economic growth and strong group trends," Chief Executive Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement.

Net income attributable to Hyatt fell to $40 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $74 million, or 48 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.11 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hyatt's shares were trading at $53.38 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 7.8 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Hotels Index fell 2.5 percent.