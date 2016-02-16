BRIEF-Carlyle Cardinal Ireland, Cardinal Capital have agreed on an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists
* Carlyle Cardinal Ireland - Co and Cardinal Capital Group, has agreed an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists Limited
HANOI Feb 16 Hyatt Hotels Corp and Vietnam's unlisted Thai Group have agreed to build a $165-million Park Hyatt hotel project in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.
Construction of the hotel, which will comprise nearly 300 rooms including presidential suites, is due to end by 2018, the government said on its website. (chinhphu.vn)
The deal was signed on the sidelines of a summit attended by U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders from Southeast Asia in California. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Miral Fahmy)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's top prosecutor on Thursday requested the Supreme Court's permission to arrest Senator Aecio Neves, a key government ally and 2018 presidential hopeful, a source familiar with decision told Reuters, after reports that he was recorded asking a powerful businessman for money.